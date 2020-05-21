Southern Downs duo ‘itching’ to get back onto the stage

A COMBINED Stanthorpe and Warwick music duo are hoping to get their ‘melody back on track’, hitting the studio for the first time on the weekend.

Smooth Talk member Elle Rudd said her and duo partner Ash Moore hadn’t seen each other over the coronavirus period, making it difficult to keep their rhythm alive.

“We weren’t allowed to see each other which made working together hard because Ash lives in Warwick and I live in Stanthorpe,” Elle said.

But it wasn’t a complete stand still during the break, with both Elle and Ash spending their time song writing.

“Seeing as most of our calendar has been cleared out for the next few months we have decided to use this time to focus on our original music,” she said.

While it was a change of pace for the pair who had been performing at events around the region almost every weekend in the lead up to the virus outbreak, Elle said the time off had its benefits.

Warwick music producer and Smooth Talk member Ash Moore.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean we have lost the work because people have either rescheduled or postponed the events.

“I am pretty confident things will start to pick up and people will want us to be sharing our music again.”

Spending more than eight hours together at Ash’s studio in Warwick over the weekend, Elle said they have prerecorded enough music to keep their production rolling for the time being.

“It was so much fun.

“We were really able to be creative and bounce ideas of each other.

“There is a lot of work to finish but it was good to finally get stuck into it again.”

Although any type of event is still a couple months away, Elle said she is ‘itching’ to get back onto the stage.

“We are confident we can make a comeback.

“I hope everyone is ready for a big party,” she laughed.