Southern Downs duo ‘itching’ to get back on stage

A COMBINED Stanthorpe and Warwick music duo are hoping to get their “melody back on track”, hitting the studio for the first time at the weekend.

Smooth Talk member Elle Rudd said she and duo partner Ash Moore hadn’t seen each other over the coronavirus period, making it difficult to keep their rhythm alive.

“We weren’t allowed to see each other, which made working together hard because Ash lives in Warwick and I live in Stanthorpe,” Ms Rudd said.

But it wasn’t a complete standstill during the break, with the pair spending their time songwriting.

“Seeing as most of our calendar has been cleared out for the next few months, we have decided to use this time to focus on our original music,” Ms Rudd said.

While it was a change of pace for the pair, who had been performing at events around the region almost every weekend in the lead-up to the virus outbreak, Ms Rudd said the time off had its benefits.

Warwick music producer Ash Moore.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean we have lost the work because people have either rescheduled or postponed the events,” she said.

“I am pretty confident things will start to pick up and people will want us to be sharing our music again.”

Spending more than eight hours together at Mr Moore’s studio in Warwick over the weekend, Ms Rudd said they had prerecorded enough music to keep their production rolling for the time being.

“It was so much fun,” she said.

“We were really able to be creative and bounce ideas off each other.

“There is a lot of work to finish but it was good to finally get stuck into it again.”

Although any type of event was still a couple of months away, Ms Rudd said she was “itching” to get back on stage.

“We are confident we can make a comeback,” she said.

“I hope everyone is ready for a big party.”