CRIME MAPPED:
Southern Downs’ crime trends revealed

Emily Clooney
14th Sep 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:12 AM
IN the past three months, 384 crimes have been committed in Southern Downs communities, from traffic offences to fraud.

Queensland Police data, dated June 12 to September 11, has revealed the startling crime rates across the region.

Warwick recorded the highest crime rate in the three-month period, with 271 offences committed.

There were 107 offences committed in the Granite Belt region over the same period.

For the Granite Belt, drug offences were the most common - with 24 committed in the past three months.

Traffic related offences, fraud, theft and good order offences were also among the most common committed in the Granite Belt.

 

T OP 5 CRIMES COMMITTED IN THE GRANITE BELT:

Drug offences - 24

Traffic and related offences - 21

Fraud - 13

Other theft - 11

Good order offences - 9

The Stanthorpe CBD was the area targeted most by criminals, with 75 offences committed in the region.

Friday is the most prominent day for crimes to be committed on the Granite Belt, with 11 offences committed between 10pm and 6am.

 

MOST COMMON TIMES OFFENCES WERE COMMITTED:

Fridays between 10pm and 6am - 11 offences

Mondays between 2pm and 10pm - 11 offences

Fridays between 2pm and 10pm - 9 offences

Tuesdays between 10pm and 6am - 8 offences

Fridays and Saturdays 6am and 2pm - 7 offences

 

The Granite Belt's crime hot spots mapped.
