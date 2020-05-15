Southern Downs councillors pave a road to recovery

NECESSARY SACRIFICE: The budget will suffer as a result of new coronavirus relief measures.

RELIEF is on the way for Southern Downs residents, after councillors voted unanimously in favour of a financial assistance package during a special meeting this afternoon.

The proposal was motioned by councillor Sheryl Windle, who warned the choice could have long term financial implications for the council.

“It’s been a very difficult time and there’s no end date in sight,” she said.

“(This package) will come as a relief for some people, but it will also come at a cost.”

Councillor Marco Gliori echoed Cr Windle’s sentiment, admitting to viewers the budget “will have a stranglehold on it”.

An upcoming release is expected to detail the extent to which the changes are likely to impact the council’s bottom dollar.

Cr Windle said it meant, for some residents, items on their “wishlist” would have to be temporarily sacrificed for the greater good.

“We have a resilient community, and we are very good at looking out for each other – We can’t lose that,” she said.

The first stage of the coronavirus assistance package introduces an extension of council payment periods, interest waived on overdue rates and charges for this financial year, and an accelerated payment of all council invoices.

The extended payment period drew attention from councillors, as it allowed residents only a few extra days to come up with the cash.

Councillor Andrew Gale was quick to assure the community they are unlikely to be penalised should they be unable to pay during that time period, while Cr Gliori said council was open to reviewing this point.

Two small scale Recovery Hub Centres will also be set up, one in Warwick and one in Stanthorpe.

The centres aim to facilitate communication between councillors and the community, as they seek to gather feedback and information to better meet the needs of their constituents.

Cr Windle said she hoped residents doing it tough to reach out and ask for help.

“If we all continue to work together, we will get through this,” she said.

Stage 1 of the coronavirus assistance package