Southern Downs councillor bows out before 2020 election

THE NEXT CHAPTER: Neil Meiklejohn will be retiring from public life in 2020.

LIFE in local government will soon be over for retiring councillor Neil Meiklejohn, who made the tough decision not to stand in the 2020 election.

It’s been a wild and wonderful journey for the Warwick man, who found himself unexpectedly drawn to serve his community after a stint at the Warwick Chamber of Commerce.

“I really never wanted to do it, I never even thought of it,” Mr Meiklejohn said.

“But I enjoyed advocating for things on behalf of the business community.

“I thought I might be able to make a bigger difference as a councillor.”

What Mr Meiklejohn didn’t realise at the time, however, was that the biggest changes came from working together.

“You need to have partnerships with other stakeholders, staff, community and governments if you want to get stuff happening,” he said.

“The drought we face now is nothing short of devastating, but the assistance we’ve received is the best example of what we can achieve by working together.”

After 20 years in office, Cr Meiklejohn’s proudest achievements is the vastly improved financial position.

“That will be the foundation for the council moving forward,” he said.

“It will make it easier for local government to get stuff done and get grant funding, which is absolutely critical to keep our community kicking along.