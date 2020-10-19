Southern Downs columnist shares fresh teas ahead of summer

THE sun has set, the wind has settled, and I’m writing by lamplight as I ponder this week.

We are heartily celebrating about 20mm of rain that came down.

It was such a gift after missing out on previous rainfalls.

The grass is turning green again, the water tanks are a bit more full, and the air smells so good and clean.

This morning we discovered one of our water pumps was broken so there was a hustle and bustle as we took things apart and put things back together trying to fix it on our own, then a mad dash to town to get it fixed, then another mad dash back to town to get a new one after being informed parts were no longer available.

Phew. It was a crazy day but our new pump is home and first thing in the morning we’ll hook it up so all the troughs, orchards, and vineyard will be easily watered.

There are some projects on the farm that can be put off, but water pumps are not one of them.

It’s been a fun time on the farm in other respects.

Krista Bjorn's dried herbal concoctions.

My friend Stacey worked with me to make all sorts of delicious teas, lotions, and balms.

We had such a good time blending all sorts of herbs, beeswax, shea butter, avocado oil, emu oil, cacao butter, and other ingredients to make products that will nourish our skin and bodies.

I’ve also been doing a lot of baking and creating for clients and friends, and that has been delightful.

A tea company asked me to develop some easy frozen tea recipes, so I made a lovely tea granita with a scrumptious coconut dessert tea, some ice cubes out of Earl Grey tea, and a bottle of frozen tea to take on road trips from elderberry tea. I also made a Swedish Nut Cake that is pure comfort in a cake.

Made with walnuts and crushed pineapple and slathered with a decadent cream cheese frosting, it has been a welcome part of afternoon tea for us this week.

A dear friend is celebrating his birthday soon, so I also baked him something special, a Black Forest Cake with homemade cherry liqueur instead of the traditional kirsch.

It was delicious.

Now it’s time to end the day with a cup of soup, a good book, and writing my to-do list for tomorrow.