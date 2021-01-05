Menu
NEW FUNDING: The $100K+ funding could go towards projects similar to this street art on the back wall of Warwick Twin Cinemas. Picture: SDRC
News

Southern Downs artists secure slice of $4.2M funding

Jessica Paul
5th Jan 2021 12:20 PM
CREATIVES and artistic projects across the Southern Downs are set to benefit from a slice of $4.2 million in state government funding in 2021.

Southern Downs Regional Council today announced it would receive $39,500 from the Queensland Government as part of the Regional Arts Development Fund, designed to support regional artists’ employment.

The council will contribute another $50,000 to the program, which together with leftover funding from other areas will provide a total RADF funding pool of $102,818.

State Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said the government would invest $2.08 million in the program in 2021-21, with an additional $2.13 million contributed by 59 councils.

“Each year RADF showcases the extraordinary innovation of the arts and cultural sector in regional communities, delivers rich arts experiences, and provides important professional opportunities for artists and arts workers,” Ms Enoch said.

Councillor Marco Gliori was excited to see the ongoing level of enthusiasm and interest for the arts across the Southern Downs.

“ (SDRC) continues to receive exciting and innovative applications for projects that will continue to highlight the importance of the arts and cultural fabric of our region,” Cr Gliori said.

“I look forward to reading the applications for this round and make 2021 the most successful year for the arts sector, and I encourage anyone who is interested to apply.”

The first round of applications for this year’s RADF will open on January 11 and close February 8.

Potential projects must be scheduled for completion between March 26, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

For more information or to apply, click here or contact SDRC on 1300 697 372.

