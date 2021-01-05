Queensland set for bucketing rain

As ex-cyclone Imogen wreaks havoc in the north, Brisbane and southern Queensland are in line for their own bucketing.

Farmers are thanking the rain as more heavy falls are set to grace central and southern Queensland.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said an inland trough was becoming more mobile, which would increase showers across the southeast over the next few days.

Brisbane is forecast to get between 15-35mm tomorrow and 40mm on Thursday, the Gold Coast up to a max of 45mm on Thursday and up to 50mm predicted for Beaudesert tomorrow.

"We will see a separate trough move through southern Queensland in the coming days which will increase rainfall in southeast Queensland, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, but this will be away from any tropical low system remaining in the north," Ms Hoff said.

It comes as ex-tropical cyclone Imogen continues to wreak havoc in the far north after its downgrade to a tropical low yesterday, with possible rain totals up to 300mm.

There were more than 10 roads completely flooded in the north yesterday, with widespread damage as the system made landfall at around 11pm on Sunday night at Karumba.

Severe weather warnings are in place for people on the North Tropical Coast and Tablelands and parts of Peninsula, Gulf Country, Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders and Herbert and Lower Burdekin.

The Bureau of Meteorology says rainfall totals between 150mm and 200mm are likely, with localised periods of intense rainfall potentially reaching 300mm over six hours around the coast and ranges.

Free sandbags are available for Cairns residents ahead of heavy rain predicted to cause flash flooding this week, with several flood watches in place.

Despite being downgraded to a tropical low at 10am yesterday, the system is still being described by BOM as "very dangerous". It is moving southeasterly towards the North Tropical Coast and will potentially become slow moving.

Locations which may be affected include Townsville, Georgetown, Cairns, Ingham, Cardwell, Mareeba, Ayr, Giru, Atherton, Yarrabah, Ravenshoe, Greenvale and Julatten.

Juliette Martens, 8, and Atticus Martens, 5, with Tom Hall from The Tommerup Dairy Farm south of Beaudesert. Picture: Josh Woning

RAIN ADDS PLUCK TO FARMERS

All rain is welcome for Tom Hall, 27, who has been visiting his uncle and aunt's Tommerup Dairy Farm in the Kerry Valley near Beaudesert since he was five, growing up surrounded by green.

But years of drought turned the green grass into a hard dry ground with a fire nearly reaching the property at the start of last year.

"We were lucky none of the property burned but it came very close, the ground was so dry, a lot of it didn't even absorb in it took a long time for it to suck the moisture in, it just ran off," Mr Hall said.

"Last year we were sort of like do we really want to keep doing this? It's very draining, we saw the neighbours had to stop milking, another family up the road from us had to stop milking."

But since the middle of last year and the recent rain season the farm has traded cracked ground for green paddocks and has meant Tom could start up 'Tommy's pastured eggs.'

"Its helped me immensely this rain, its brought the grain prices down for one and it's so much better for the chooks, to have this green grass rather than just dirt and dry old rubbish," Mr Hall said.

"It certainly gives me a bit more mental stability to get through, even though it's a lot of work, but we'll get there, the hens have been laying very well."



