Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Southeast Queensland to see storms roll in over weekend
Southeast Queensland to see storms roll in over weekend
Weather

Southeast braces for heavy rain, severe thunderstorms

by Shiloh Payne
21st Oct 2020 7:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Cloud is expected to cover the southeast today in the lead up to a rainy weekend, where one weather forecast is predicting 'likely severe' storms.

A 40 per cent chance of rainfall has been forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology for Brisbane on Thursday before heavier falls are expected to hit the southeast across the weekend.

With temperatures set to remain in the low 30s, the Bureau has predicted the chance of a thunderstorm across the weekend.

On Sunday there was a 60 per cent chance of up to 15mm of rainfall predicted for Brisbane.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a partly cloudy day today with light winds becoming easterly in the afternoon.

 

Storms are expected across the southeast this weekend. Picture: John Gass
Storms are expected across the southeast this weekend. Picture: John Gass

 

A chance of falls was more likely to be seen west of the Sunshine Coast today.

Higgins Storm Chasing has suggested that Queensland will see "likely' and "likely severe' storms from Wednesday.

"Scattered showers and storms (some likely SEVERE) are forecast across Central inland, South East inland and Southern inland districts tomorrow (Wednesday)," they wrote on social media.

They said storms were expected to ramp up again on Friday.

"Expect an extremely large area of likely and quite a large area of 'likely severe' storms."

 

 

Originally published as Southeast braces for heavy rain, severe thunderstorms

More Stories

seq south east queensland weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Voters quick out of blocks with record early turnout

        Premium Content Voters quick out of blocks with record early turnout

        Politics More than 100,000 Queenslanders have already cast their vote, in an unprecedented turn out on day one of early voting.

        NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        News A full list of who is listed to face charges in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court...

        Emu Swamp Dam progress caught in more political crossfire

        Premium Content Emu Swamp Dam progress caught in more political crossfire

        Politics New allegations from Southern Downs candidate claim the Federal Government is...

        Millions in COVID fines, penalties unpaid

        Premium Content Millions in COVID fines, penalties unpaid

        Crime Nine out of 10 people issued with COVID penalty have not paid