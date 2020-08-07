Menu
Parts of Queensland have already copped large rainfall and windgusts that are set to lash the South East this afternoon.
Weather

South east to be lashed by winds and monthly rain in one day

by Nathan Edwards
7th Aug 2020 1:28 PM
South east Queensland is set to cop possible thunderstorms and strong winds this afternoon, with certain area's predicted to receive their monthly rain average in just one day.

Rainfall between 5mm and 25mm is predicted along the southern Queensland and Northern NSW coast, as a low pressure system continues to make it way east after crossing from South Australia and the Northern Territory.

"The system has already given strong rain to South west Queensland overnight, with it hitting most of inland South Queensland and Northern NSW this morning." BOM Meteorologist Dean Narramore said.

The system has already made its presence known this afternoon with wind gusts of 50km/h already being recorded at Archerfield and 48km/h at Brisbane Airport just before 1pm.

Though while the system is tipped to drench and cause turmoil in the wider region overnight, Mr Narramore expects it to wear out its welcome come the early weekend.

He also added the front would also move south and produce heavy falls on the south coast of NSW which had already received high rainfall.

"The storms will slowly clear off the Queensland coast on Saturday, though they will continue off the tropical north." He said.

Daytime maximum temperatures will be below average in the west, near average for central and eastern parts. Mostly light winds over the northern tropics, moderate to fresh northeast to north-westerly winds over the south.

Rivers levels could rise with warnings of possible flooding released.

Originally published as South east to be lashed by strong winds, monthly rainfall in one day

