‘Sort this out’: Premier demands PM fix social media ban

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has seemingly blamed the federal government for Facebook's ban of news and vital public information, rather than the social media giant.

Ms Palaszczuk said she was "very concerned" about the removal of Queensland Health and the Bureau of Meteorology's Facebook pages, and called for the Prime Minister to "see sense" and find a solution.

Annastacia Palaszczuk says the issue of public information pages being pushed off Facebook needs to be fixed today. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled

"I think the Federal Government needs to sort this out quickly," she said.

"You cannot have vital information not getting to people when that is where they go to get their source of information, so it needs to be fixed up and it needs to be fixed up today."

Asked about the inability of regional Queenslanders to access news about their communities, she said: "The ball is firmly in the Federal Government's court here."

"This is a federal issue and it needs to be sorted out and I hope the Prime Minister will see sense and sort this issue out quickly."

Ms Palaszczuk said officials from her department were "speaking directly" to Facebook about returning health and weather services pages.

"They should not be caught up in this ban," she said.

Writing on Twitter, Queensland Attorney General Shannon Fentiman said Facebook's wiping of pages set up by domestic violence support services, including DV Connect and the Centre Against Domestic Abuse, was "incredibly outrageous".

"The Morrison Govt [sic] needs to fix this immediately," Ms Fentiman said.

Save the Children Australia was another service stripped of visibility on Facebook.

CEO Paul Ronalds said it was "really disappointing" to be cut off from the organisation's 160,000 Facebook page supporters.

"Save the Children has come to rely on the platform to communicate with our supporters and members of the wider Australian community," he said.

"We also use Facebook as an important fundraising tool to reach generous supporters who want to support the world's most vulnerable children.

"Every minute that our page is down is another minute our message isn't getting out about the needs of children."

Queensland has recorded no new COVID-19 cases and conducted 9572 tests in the past 24 hours.

Ms Palaszczuk also revealed the state was still waiting for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and called for a "thorough" communications campaign from the Commonwealth to inform Queenslanders of the rollout plan.

Originally published as 'Sort this out': Premier demands PM fix social media ban