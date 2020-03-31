Menu
Alyssa Healy celebrates with the World Cup Trophy after her match defining knock at the MCG.
Healy avoid jury duty for World Cup win

by Scott Gullan
31st Mar 2020 4:30 PM
We're sure the Sheriff's department has heard some interesting excuses to get out of jury duty.

There would be some pretty inventive ones given the fine is up to $2200 if you don't report to the court.

Australia's World Cup hero Alyssa Healy is hoping to strike a patriotic chord with someone in the justice department.

The opening batsman and wicketkeeper missed her calling for jury duty because she was busy winning the T20 crown.

 

 

Over the weekend Healy decided the best course of action was to send evidence which she explained on Twitter.

"Just emailed a photo of our World Cup celebrations to the Sheriff to explain my failure to attend Jury Duty.....acceptable?"

We're tipping she's got a few witnesses who could also vouch for her whereabouts if required.

Originally published as Sorry I couldn't sit for jury duty, I had a World Cup to win

        ‘Still welcome’: President says backpackers remain necessity

        VOTE NOW: Top 10 home bakers

        ‘Not a priority’: Another event unlikely to proceed

        Four new cases add to region’s confirmed total

