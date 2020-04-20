Menu
RIDING THE WAVE: Mal Howard and new Mitre 10 owners Melissa and Bill Kerr. Picture: File/Matthew Purcell
Some businesses thriving as result of forced restrictions

Matthew Purcell
20th Apr 2020 11:41 AM
WHILE most businesses across the region have been detrimentally affected by the impacts of COVID-19, there’s one industry that hsn’t fallen in a heap.

The building and hardware industry has seen a boost, with places like Mitre 10, CRT and Howard Trade Centre managing to trade well.

For Melissa Kerr, her and husband Bill have a hand in both.

The couple run K&A Building and also took over Mitre 10 Stanthorpe just before coronavirus really took hold of the nation.

“It’s actually been going quite well,” Mrs Kerr said.

“Putting my K&A hat on for a second, building sites have slowed down a little.

“But in terms of Mitre 10, things have been good.

“People seem to be doing more home renos and little projects at home … gardening and things like that too.

“With them not being able to go anywhere or eat out it has given them more time,” she said.

The couple took over from Mal Howard just over a month ago.

When the virus hit, they didn’t fully know what the future held.

Howard Trade Centre owner Chris Haynes with Terry Howard. Picture: File/Matthew Purcell
“At that stage we didn’t know if we’d have to shut the doors if the virus kept spreading.

“But we’ve been lucky enough to be branded an essential service.

“The community has been great in supporting us.

“We never dreamt that this sort of thing would happen.”

Some items, like cleaning products, have been so popular they’ve struggled to keep it on shelves.

“It’s been hard to keep up with the demand for some of those things,” Mrs Kerr said.

Howard Trade Centre owner Chris Haynes has only been in business since September last year.

He took it over to diversify away from his Bent and Haynes farm during the drought.

While he’s been busy, he’s realistic and knows it can’t last forever.

“It has been good without being great,” Mr Haynes said.

“I guess we’re one of the lucky ones in the current conditions.

“So we’re certainly not complaining.

“We appreciate everyone locally supporting us. That’s been really bloody good,” he said

