Social media ‘turning point’ for small business

FRESH DESIGNS: Sarah Ashburn selling her handmade earrings over the Apple & Grape weekend.

SOCIAL media has proven to be a powerful tool time after time for small businesses across our region.

Starting up her business five years ago, Gracefully Made Designs owner Sarah Ashburn said a feature on her business posted to Facebook just over a year ago was the ‘turning point’.

“Buy From The Bush didn’t tell me they were doing a feature they just posted it.

“When it was posted I was driving over Cunningham’s Gap and had no reception.

“When I got to the other side my phone just went ping, ping, ping.

“Looking back to when I first started I never expected it to get this big.”

Mrs Ashburn said her phone ‘blew up’ and continued to do so for the next two weeks.

“I had a huge response from customers.

“I restock every eight weeks and generally sell out within 30 minutes every time.”

Mrs Ashburn handmakes colourful and creative earrings, originally starting out with necklaces.

“I started with clay necklaces because that was the trend at the time.

“I was going through IVF and it was a form of stress relief for me.

“As the trends changed I realised people wanted earrings.”

She said she had recently introduced hair clips, trialling them at her market stall over the Apple & Grape weekend.

“I found that they are the new fad and had a really good response.

“I don’t think earrings will ever go out of fashion.”

Gracefully Made Designs Apple & Grape inspired earrings.

Designing her jewellery around themes, Mrs Ashfield said her Apple & Grape inspired earrings took her 18 hours to make, selling out within 30 minutes.

“It was a really great weekend.

“My family and I have been visitors for the last two Apple & Grape festivals, so it was nice to have a stall in the markets this year,” she said.

“It was lovely to have people come and look at my stall and say ‘oh your local’.”

Constantly growing with the trends, Mrs Ashburn said she has some pretty exciting things in the works.

“I have a couple of collaborations coming up with some other makers and new stockers who will be stocking my range.”

For more information visit @gracefullymade_aus on Instagram.