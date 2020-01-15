Soaked up: Border now bore relient

Wallangarra's Beehive Dam in fuller, happier times. The dam has now dropped to less than 30 per cent.

AT the end of last year, Wallangarra was the only town across the Southern Downs falling in line or below water consumption targets.

Despite their best efforts, the town’s supply is fast dwindling.

It’s forced Southern Downs Regional Council to source bore water to supply the area.

“Emergency water supply for Wallangarra will be sourced from an existing, un-used production bore at Paling Yard Road,” a council spokesperson said.

“The bore was recently pump tested and results confirmed that the bore will be able to provide adequate supply to the town should the dams run dry.

“An emergency water permit has been issued by DNRME to allow council to take water from this bore.

“Pipeline installation is now complete and work is now underway to install new pumps to transfer water from the bore to the Soak.

“Water will be pumped to the Wallangarra water treatment plant from the Soak to be treated prior to distribution to the town,” the spokesperson said.

Satellite image of Wallangarra. Beehive Dam can be seen at the top end of the image.

The most recent figures released by council had the Soak at 24 per cent and Beehive Dam at 29 per cent.

Both water supplies also provide water to Jennings on the NSW side of the border.

Without any rain on the horizon, Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie said these are the decisions they’re being forced into.

“The levels there are dropping as they’re dropping everywhere,” Cr Dobie said.

“We identified this plan some time ago

“We tested the bore and the new pumps are being installed and we’ve tested the flow rate and quality of the water and both are very good.”

Relying on dam water, Wallangarra would only have two months left according to Cr Dobie.

“These are the issues we’re facing across the whole region now.

“We’re not going to pump these places dry. We’ll do exactly as we’ve done with Storm King Dam.

“Once they get to a certain level we will leave some water in there and move to pumping,” she said.