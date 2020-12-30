SOAKED: Town receives 100mm+ deluge in just one hour

ONE small Southern Downs town battled extreme wet weather overnight, facing flood warnings and topping rainfall totals across the state.

About an hour outside of Stanthorpe, Karara received 103mm in just one hour late last night, with the Bureau of Meteorology’s Warahgai weather station recording 148mm in total.

The Southern Downs town was issued with a severe weather warning during the deluge, though it was later cancelled at 3.30am today.

The whopping 148mm total was the highest recorded by BOM across Queensland between 9am yesterday to 6am today, with other areas such as The Head also receiving a notable 56mm.

While both Stanthorpe and Warwick missed out the isolated storms overnight, BOM meteorologist James Thompson said the summer’s heavy rainfalls were far from over.

“December and January are the wettest months for the region, which is why we get those really humid days, making it really easy for the atmosphere to produce those heavy rainfall totals,” Mr Thompson said.

“To have these really humid conditions, we do need a warm and moist ocean. So, we do get this sort of rainfall in other years, but the La Niña does mean that these events are more likely.

“We haven’t seen any of our river gauges shoot up yet, but we are monitoring things and our flood team have said catchment-wide flooding is unlikely, though there may be some creek rises for sure.”

Stanthorpe residents could expect more showers and scattered storms this afternoon, with a 60 per cent chance of up to five mm rain in predictions from BOM and unofficial forecaster Weatherzone.

A 50 per cent chance of up to four mm rain could put a slight damper on New Year’s Eve celebrations, though no storm activity is forecast at this stage.

MORE STANTHORPE NEWS:

SHOCKING OUTBURST: Man trashes home in violent rage

Man flown to hospital after barbecue explosion

‘Divided’: Town split over controversial parkland