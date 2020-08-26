‘So two years ago’: boring Block room slammed

The revelation of a record-breaking prize package has raised the contestants' stakes, the tempers and the ceilings... almost.

The renovators of the winning guest bedroom will pocket not only the $10,000 weekly prize but up to $120,000 in Gaggenau kitchen appliances. Yep, that's the biggest prize in Block history.

Building foremen Keith and Dan wasted no time in trying to play on the contestants' insecurities, telling Luke that his room lacked a "wow" factor and was therefore unlikely to win.

To rub it in further, they took the father of two for a site visit to Harry and Tash's to point out how impressive their high ceilings and skylights were compared to their low flat ones.

Shelley Craft and Scott Cam throw cold water on Luke’s plans.

Soon Luke is plotting to lift his ceiling height too until Jasmin returns and urges him to stick to their guns (and traditional ceiling rose) and instead put in a polished plaster feature wall.

Hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft, who is also newly qualified as a real estate agent as well as a TV star, pour more cold water on the West Australians' plans describing them as underwhelming and "so two years ago".

While their dreams of an impressively appointed kitchen may have been crushed under the weight of their low ceilings and boring styling, the couple said they were no longer looking to win but were pinning their hopes on not coming last.

Another team hoping to avoid last place having already lost the very first challenge were Harry and Tash.

The pair learned that communication is key - especially when it comes to buying door locks. Bizarrely for a bloke who works in IT, Harry proved less than masterful at working the camera on his smart phone, which made a punishing task of Tash's job as his go between at the door shop.

When Keith pulls that face it never means anything good.

Making matters worse, Tash started to doubt her dad's work with a tape measure.

With good reason because she discovered there was insufficient space in the room to stand beside the bed and open the wardrobe doors. The only thing they could do to rectify the mistake was to downsize their bed from a queen size to a double.

Keith was the bearer of more bad tidings for George and Sarah, informing the couple that yet again they had made poor judgments about their use of space.

The couple took a huge gamble in dividing their generous-sized bedroom in two so that they could create a small office.

But they were floored when Keith showed them how their cramped floor plan made it virtually impossible to navigate the room comfortably while the cupboard doors were open.

Keith suggested the couple downgrade the bed size from queen to double but Sarah wasn't having a bar of it.

Harry is allegedly in IT, so why can’t he work out how Facetime operates?

Making matters worse for the couple, a blue broke out over missing screws. Daniel claimed George's plasterers had pilfered some from his work site.

George wasted no time in laying down the law with his tradies, smilingly threatening to spank anyone who failed to adhere to the rules. He also returned fire on Daniel accusing his people of taking some of his supplies as well.

Daniel, though happy to help George replace some of his missing gear, wasn't willing to accept he was in any way at fault because he prides himself on running a super tight and orderly ship. Whereas George? Let's just say he doesn't show his materials the same reverence he would his beloved Pokemon card collection.

Daniel and Jade are hopeful that an old pendant light they found lying around the dilapidated building will - with a bit of spit and polish - give their room the wow factor needed to secure the kitchen appliances. But will their repurposed trash lead to treasure come judgment day?

Originally published as 'So two years ago': boring Block room slammed