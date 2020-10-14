‘So dumb’: Stolen training truck spotted in Warwick

STOLEN: The signed truck (pictured) was stolen from Strathpine last Friday.

A TRUCK driving school is asking for help after its stolen truck was last seen in the Warwick area.

The refrigerated van was stolen from Strathpine’s Affordable Truck School last Friday at 1am.

Manager Natasha Vinter said without it students would be running the risk of losing their driving test spot.

“Because the Department of Transport and Main Roads were not testing during coronavirus, we have a backlog of students wanting a truck test who have had to wait up to nine weeks,” Ms Vinter said.

“Until we replace it, those poor students are not getting a licence, hence not getting employed anytime soon.”

Ms Vinter said it was possibly carried out by former students.

“They knew what they were doing to take the keys for the truck,” she said.

“The truck is signed so it was so dumb to even start driving it around because it sticks out.”

It was last seen in the Southern Downs area, driven by two men wearing hi-vis vests.

Ms Vinter’s message for the thieves was to think of the students in all of this.

“Just put it somewhere, leave the key there and it’s all good,” she said.

“We’re insured but we need it back for the students.”

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Affordable Truck School on 3263 6457.

