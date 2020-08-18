Menu
LATE WINTER SNOW: Forecasters have predicted a slight chance of snow to fall across the region this weekend.
News

SNOWFALL: Mercury set to drop, chance for snow

Emily Clooney
18th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
TEMPERATURES are set to plummet across the Southern Downs this weekend, bringing with it the chance of snow and sleet.

A cold front pushing across northern New South Wales up into southern Queensland is predicted to cause temperatures in Stanthorpe drop to -2 on Sunday morning.

Higgins Storm Chasing modelling suggests an 80 per cent chance of rain hitting the region and the chance of sleet and snow on the Granite Belt.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Shane Kennedy said at this point snow was highly likely in parts of northern New South Wales, with the potentual for wet days on the Downs.

“We’re expecting a slight chance of showers, with the potential for a bit of moisture around on the Saturday,” Mr Kennedy said.

“But we’re not expecting it to get quite cold enough (for snow) on Saturday; we’re looking at a minimum of two degrees with tops of 10 to 11 degrees.”

Not ruling out the potential for at least some sleet, Mr Kennedy said things would certainly feel frostty.

“It’s certainly going to feel wintry one last time this August,” he said.

