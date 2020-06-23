Coldest day of year recorded for two QLD towns

BRISBANE residents have woken to a chill in the air this morning, recording the city's coldest day of the year so far, while other parts of the state reached as low as minus 0.8 degrees.

With a frosty 9.1 degrees recorded early this morning, Brisbane has broken its record for the year by 0.4 degrees, seen earlier this month on June 3.

Bureau of Meteorology's Peter Markworth said the frosty morning was caused by dry air pushed in from the southwest of the country.

"We had a trough that moved through Sunday night and we've got a whole bunch of dry air which came through over yesterday," he said.

"We saw temperatures drop quite quickly as the sun started to drop on Monday and dry and cooler air that came across has allowed our minimum temperatures to drop to the lowest in the year in the city."

❄️Cold snap over southern and central #Qld this week, overnight temps below 10C for most areas south of Townsville, below 5C and frost for the interior. Chance of sleet or light snow flurries above 1000m in the Granite Belt Tuesday morning. Forecasts: https://t.co/ZhiAztv3kh pic.twitter.com/mjTAVzRRaT — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) June 22, 2020

While the days should warm to the low 20s throughout the week, Mr Markworth said cooler nights are ahead in the southeast.

"With that dry air sticking around it will allow temperatures to kick back down so we could see a few cooler nights, potentially even than tonight."

"Wednesday it could get down to a minimum of 7 degrees, and Thursday could pass that, with a minimum of 6 degrees in the city."

Temperatures across Queensland were expected to continue to drop throughout the week.

Kingaroy has also recorded its coldest day of the year so far, with a chilling minimum -0.8 degree temperatures.

Toowoomba reached as low as 1.1 degrees at Wellcamp Airport this morning, while Beaudesert reached 1.3 degrees.

Snowfall has been recorded only 100km south of the Queensland border at Glenn Innes in northern New South Wales.

10 coldest Queensland suburbs this morning

Kingaroy, -0.8 degrees

Blackall, 1 degrees

Beaudesert, 1.3 degrees

Charleville, 1.3 degrees

Oakey, 1.4 degrees

Miles, 1.8 degrees

Biloela, 2 degrees

Canungra, 2.2 degrees

Warwick, 2.2 degrees

Gatton, 2.6 degrees

Southeast Queensland minimum temperatures this morning

Amberley, 5.8 degrees

Archerfield, 5.9 degrees

Beerburrum, 8 degrees

Beaudesert, 1.3 degrees

Brisbane 9.1 degrees

Canungra, 2.2 degrees

Coolangatta, 4.8 degrees

Gatton, 2.6 degrees

Gold Coast Seaway, 9.6 degrees

Greenbank, 3.3 degrees

Nambour, 6.1 degrees

Redcliffe, 8.6 degrees

Redland, 6.7 degrees

Sunshine Coast Airport, 5.3 degrees

Tewantin, 8.2 degrees

Originally published as Snow falls in Glen Innes, Brisbane wakes up to coldest day yet