Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Sneaky snake scares boaties ‘screaming’ back to shore

by Kara Sonter
22nd May 2020 6:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A COUPLE out for a cruise at Redland Bay had to race back to land after stowaway scared them back to shore.

The pair was shocked when what they thought was a jumper begin to move across a storage compartment of the boat.

They promptly called Redland's Snake Catcher's Tony Morrison.

A couple was shocked to find a snake had snuck onto their boat at Redland Bay. Picture: Redland's Snake Catcher
A couple was shocked to find a snake had snuck onto their boat at Redland Bay. Picture: Redland's Snake Catcher

"They were screaming heading back to shore," Mr Morrison said.

"The lady went to reach for a jumper because she was cold... and then the jumper moved.

"In over 20 years I've been doing this I've never had one on a boat."

He said the stowaway, a carpet python, made itself comfortable while the boat was parked at the couple's Redland Bay home, and was only discovered while the couple were more than 15 minutes away from the shoreline.

A couple was shocked to find a snake had snuck onto their boat at Redland Bay. Picture: Redland's Snake Catcher
A couple was shocked to find a snake had snuck onto their boat at Redland Bay. Picture: Redland's Snake Catcher

"We get a lot of nasties down that way... when I saw it was a python (I thought) 'thank heavens'."

Mr Morrison said the 1.5m snake was relocated back on dry land.

For more snake videos and information got to Redland's Snake Catcher's Facebook page.

Originally published as Sneaky snake scares boaties 'screaming' back to shore

More Stories

carpet python editors picks snake catchers snakes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Resources stretched’ as unemployment climbs

        premium_icon ‘Resources stretched’ as unemployment climbs

        News Charitable organisations across the region are doing everything they can to support those in need.

        ON THE ROAD: Wineries take best drops to the big smoke

        premium_icon ON THE ROAD: Wineries take best drops to the big smoke

        News We want to be able to say ‘hey guys, here is the Granite Belt, come and visit us’...

        Shining light on our community heroes

        premium_icon Shining light on our community heroes

        News In light of National Volunteer week, members of the community tell us why they do...

        FOR SALE: Top properties that could be yours

        premium_icon FOR SALE: Top properties that could be yours

        News GALLERY INSIDE: The Border Post has compiled a list of 10 stunning and unique...