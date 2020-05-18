Snake catcher reveals Granite Belt hotspots

ON THE MOVE: Granite Belt snake catcher Drew Godfrey with an Eastern Brown snake.

THE Granite Belt snake catcher is scratching his head as to why Ballandean seems to be a hotspot for the slithery creatures.

Snake enthusiast Drew Godfrey said, minus both Stanthorpe and Warwick, Ballandean held its own with the number of snakes caught in the area this season.

“Stanthorpe and Warwick are both a lot bigger and have a greater population so it’s no surprise there is more (snakes) there,” Mr Godfrey said.

“But, for some reason, every second week I seem to be getting a call out to Ballandean.”

With just three snakes caught in the area last snake season, he said the 18 call-outs and 15 snakes caught this season had been a drastic increase.

“This may be an area that has recovered from the drought better than others.

“It has definitely stuck out to me as different.”

While half of Mr Godfrey’s jobs in Ballandean were made up of three of the same houses, he said the close proximity to Girraween National Park might be a contributing factor.

“It verges onto the national park so there is probably a number of snakes that are well populated and spreading out there.

A red bellied black snake. Picture: Drew Godfrey

“It could be that more people happen to notice them or there is more water and vegetation, therefore more biodiversity in general,” he said.

“I couldn’t give a definite answer.”

He said one to five snakes caught in the smaller surrounding towns of Stanthorpe was the ‘norm’, with Ballandean going above and beyond expectations.

“I will get maybe three or four calls out to Amiens.

“Two for Dalveen and two for Cottonvale.

“It might not be Ballandean but these snakes have a particular reason as to why they like the area so much.”

But Mr Godfrey isn’t complaining, doing as much snake catching as he can before the season is put on hold over winter.

“Until pretty much the end of this month I will still be expecting to get one or two calls a week.

“But it will turn off like a tap and then turn back on once the winter is over.”

If you have any snake related issues or questions you can contact Drew Godfrey on 0458 491 123.