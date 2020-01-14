Menu
Smoke heads home after circling globe

by Natalie Wolfe
14th Jan 2020 6:56 AM

It's been almost five months since Australia's bushfire crisis really kicked off, killing people and animals across the country and burning eight million hectares of land.

As the clean-up and recovery efforts continue, the government will today kick off discussions with fire-affected communities on how they can get back on their feet.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will discuss the crisis with big and small business heads in Canberra this afternoon.

The government says it is open to ideas and proposals from businesses to help get local economies back on track.

The PM, treasurer and Small Business Minister Michaelia Cash will each address the roundtable.

"These businesses are viable, but vulnerable and we need to do everything we can to get them back on their feet," Senator Cash said.

"The impact and devastation in areas of these bushfires have been unprecedented."

While it will address property loss suffered by businesses, the meet will also look at the bushfires' impact on supply chains, staffing and customer levels.

The meet comes as Westpac estimates the bushfire crisis will cost the Australian economy $5 billion and cut up to 0.5 per cent of its economic growth.

The government has already announced a series of disaster relief payments and grants available for businesses, farms and local councils.

