Stanthorpe swimmers left an impression on their competition out at Dalby.
Sport

Smashing goals: Swimmers claim 70 medals at meet

Matthew Purcell
21st Jan 2020 12:15 PM

SWIMMING: With 70 medals and roughly 50 personal bests to brag about, Stanthorpe swimmers have again excelled on the big stage.

Weather events nearly brought an early end to the Darling Downs Regional Swimming Associations Country Championships on Saturday in Dalby, with lightning and torrential rain persisting throughout the day.

Stanthorpe’s contingent of 22 swimmers won plenty of admirers, as well as individual and team accolades.

“For the second year in a row, our 13 and over senior relay team won the Bob Wharton senior relay shield, thanks to the fast freestyle swimming of Brae Willmann, Aliesha Rogers, Brooke O’Brien and Ben Armbruster,” Stanthorpe Swimming’s Shannon Armbruster said.

“Our junior relay team of Isaac Kay, William Kay, Elly Petrie and Jessica Pradella were narrowly defeated to take second place and were very pleased with their swim.

“In total, our swimmers achieved 70 medals – 26 Gold, 24 Silver and 20 Bronze, one of our highest team achievements at a Country Championships.

“Our swimmers also achieved approximately 50 personal best times,” Ms Armbruster said.

Stanthorpe was also awarded two age champions on the day.

Natalie Rogers in the multiclass female section and Ben Armbruster for 17 and over boys. Armbruster broke eight records, in the 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly, 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle, 50m and 100m backstroke, on his way to being named age champ.

“A huge thank you to our wonderful coach Gail Smail who was in Dalby coaching and supporting her team, as well as our parents and technical officials who had a fantastic day,” Ms Armbruster said.

Swimmers will now prepare for the Stanthorpe Open, which includes the Netpro Skins, on Sunday, February 2.

Stanthorpe Border Post

