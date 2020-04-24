Small businesses turn to new methods to stay afloat

OUR region’s small businesses are constantly being challenged during the coronavirus pandemic, looking for ways in which they can stay afloat.

While survival is the number one priority during this time, small business owners are turning to any and every avenue they have.

The Eclectic Pallet owner Nancy Folkers said while the doors to her Maryland St store are still open, she has been heavily reliant on online sales to carry her thought this difficult time.

The Eclectic Pallet owner Nancy Folkers.

“It is difficult at the moment because fashion isn’t really a necessity for people right now,” Ms Folkers said.

Ms Folkers said launched a website for her store just over two weeks ago, pleased with the initial response.

“It’s quieter than what I expected but I am finding my way through it and getting the word out there as much as I can,” she said.

“We are trying to target all our local customers and make it easier for them to shop online instead of having to come into the store.”

Having never used social media as a business strategy in the past, she said the current circumstances have been a ‘push’ to do so.

“I have always wanted to have something online but never had the push to do it,” she said.

“It is a great way to keep up with what is happening and getting the word of my business out there.

“I have made that my 2020 challenge – to become more familiar with online and social media.”

Pink Poppies, another businesses along Maryland St, has also turned to online during this time.

Owner Lucille Jensen said a third of her current sales are coming from the business’s online platform.

“Generally when the store is peaking online is peaking too. However right now we are really relying on online,” Mrs Jensen said.

Unlike The Eclectic Pallet, Mrs Jensen said Pink Poppies has been both online and in store for more than two years now.

“It has been a great help for us already being online because majority of customers are familiar with that,” she said.

“Fashion sales are really down at the moment but the sales of puzzles and variety games all over Australia is really helping us get through.”

Operating Pink Poppies as well as the Granite Belt Motel with husband Michael, Mrs Jensen is happy that people with essential reasoning are still walking through the door.

“We do still have essential workers staying and people who are allowed to travel for funerals and weddings – definitely no tourists,” she said.

“Our occupancy would be down to 30 per cent of what we usually see but we still have some form of income so we are very lucky.”

She encouraged other small businesses who aren’t as lucky as them to reach out for government support during these times.

“Our region’s small businesses need to stay strong. If we can do that we can get through anything,” she said.

“The government has really great assistance out there for people who are struggling and people just need to seek that.”

With that in mind, the Queensland government announced a small business commissioner will be appointed as a single point of contact for leasing disputes during the COVID-19 recovery process.

Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman said the commissioner will be appointed until the end of 2020, providing ‘much needed’ dispute resolution support during this crucial time.

“Our thousands of small businesses are struggling due to the COVID-19 crisis and now more than ever they need assistance,” Ms Fentiman said.

“We know that dispute resolution can come at a significant cost for small business owners in terms of legal services, time away from their business, lost productivity and income, as well as additional expenses and stress.

“The commissioner’s role will meet the needs of small business and provide them with valuable advice and assistance in relation to resolving disputes.

“Establishing a single point of contact for small businesses handling leasing disputes will result in time, money and resource savings for business owners and government.”

Work on establishing the office of the Queensland Small Business Commissioner will begin immediately after the passing of the legislative amendments.