Small business owner finds her niche

UP AND AWAY: Gracefully Made Designs owner Sarah Ashburn.

EXPECTATIONS have been completely exceeded for a small business owner, who never thought her online jewellery store would turn into what it has.

While the pandemic slammed small business operators around the region, Gracefully Made Designs owner Sarah Ashburn said she was one of the “lucky ones”.

“It didn’t really affect my business which was a blessing,” Mrs Ashburn said.

“I thought it would have with people losing their jobs and earrings not being a necessity.

“But restocks have been outstanding – more than what I ever thought they would be.”

She said already having an online platform was the lifeline that kept her business alive.

“That was the best thing for me,” Mrs Ashburn said.

A pair of earrings, a part of Gracefully Made Designs latest restock.

“I have a very big online customer base and 99 per cent is online. Being as active as I can on social media too makes a hell of a difference.”

The business savvy mother of three said things couldn’t be better.

“I went from maybe 1000 followers on Instagram to 5000 in the space of eight months.”

But it’s not as easy as it looks, with plenty of hard work and dedication going into her successes.

“I have worked really hard to get where I am,” she said.

“It is very hard to juggle everything – but I manage.

“It’s something that I love doing and putting yourself out there is pretty scary too. There is a lot of makers out there who do similar things, but I have really found my niche.”

She said the support from locals is the cherry on the cake.

“The biggest win for me is every restock I have more and more locals jumping on board,” she said.

“That means so much to me because I love the support from the community.

“It’s overwhelming, but a good overwhelming.”

Mrs Ashburn hopes the support from the community continues as she works towards progressing her venture.