HIGH DEMAND: Washpool Soaperie retail manager Emily Thomas.
News

Small business benefits from virus panic buying frenzy

Saavanah Bourke
21st May 2020 9:17 AM
SOAP and sanitiser was a ‘salvation’ for a Stanthorpe small business, benefiting from the crazy panic buying madness.

Washpool Soaperie owner Melissa Thomas said as coronavirus increased the demand of hygiene products, sales began to skyrocket.

“Immediately we noticed an increase in sales and not small sales,” Ms Thomas said.

“Customers both new and established were purchasing boxes of ten bare bars. We could see clearly that the orders were for personal use, not gifting.”

Being a small company with local suppliers, Ms Thomas said they used the high demand to the business’s advantage.

“Our labels, graphic design and even our bottles are all made within a short distance, so we were also able to quickly introduce our own scented hand sanitiser.

“This was at a time when it was very difficult to secure sanitiser either in store or online so we were inundated with orders.”

She said being both “small and agile” also had its perks.

“In time there were many more businesses offering hand sanitiser. We had been able to capitalise on that further boosting sales during a difficult time when our physical doors were closed.”

While window-only service was still in operation, she said it was their online presence that carried sales.

“Now that things have settled down we’re tracking on par with last year … it’s an incredible result given the crisis.”

She said the 50 per cent increase in online sales made up for the loss of customers in the previous months.

“At our busiest time in the crisis we were up by 256 per cent on the same 30 days in 2019.”

While her business continues to flourish, she said she remains “apprehensive” for the future.

“As the saying goes a rising tide lifts all boats. Conversely when our clients and suppliers are suffering we share in their pain.

“Until a vaccine is found and distributed for Covid-19 it can never be business as usual.

“I think responsible business ownership will mean being sensitive to the needs of those people we interact with, all of whom will be suffering in some way.”

Stanthorpe Border Post

