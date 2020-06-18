SLOW DOWN: Speed limits to be reviewed

SLOW DOWN: The current speed limit along the New England Highway is under review.

A REVIEW of the 80km/h zone on the New England Highway from Applethorpe to Ballandean is under the microscope, after members of the community complained the speed limit in between suburbs was too fast.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said he put the idea of a reduced speed limit forward to his department after families and businesses raised the issue.

“The review’s goal is to determine and implement a speed limit that balances the road function and environment, traffic volumes, crash history and roadside hazards,” Mr Bailey said.

“This process will make sure speed limits are realistic, consistent and that ultimately, people do comply with them,” he said.

Applethorpe, Glen Aplin and Ballandean are areas along the route where the speed limit is being reviewed.

A petition from Ballandean residents to reduce speeds through their village, tabled by Member for Southern Downs James Lister, has also gone to Minister Bailey.

Applethorpe resident Barbara Marsden said excluding Ballandean, she thinks the current speed limit is fine.

“It’s a highway,” Mrs Marsden said.

“You’ve got truckers coming through because it’s the main route to the South.

“I think a review of Ballandean is necessary because there is a lot of traffic around that area, but the other little villages are fine at 80.”

The review will be carried out in consultation with the Queensland Police Service and council before a final decision is made.

The review will be completed by the end of June with any changes to be implemented later in 2020.