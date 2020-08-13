Sleeping at a pub: Border bungle leaves Coast man homeless

TWEED Shire residents whose postcode dropped off the border bubble map last week are still left in the dark.

Councillor James Owen confirmed shire communities with the postcode 2483 were now eligible for a border zone resident declaration pass.

However, he was furious the change still hadn't been implemented on the Queensland Health website.

Cr Owen said he had been inundated by telephone calls and letters from residents in Burringbar, Crabbes Creek, Mooball, Sleepy Hollow and Wooyung who still couldn't access the X pass.

He said the "bureaucratic bungle" could have been avoided if there was a single point of contact on both sides of the border.

"There's a guy who runs the pub in Mooball but lives in Ormeau who is now sleeping at his work at the Victory Hotel, living away from his family, because his work is deemed to be outside of the border bubble," Cr Owen said.

"It's causing confusion and major stress for people. It should have been implemented really quickly."

HOW THE SAGA STARTED

THE bubble burst for some Tweed residents whose postcode suddenly dropped off the border zone map.

Last Friday night, postcode 2483 was removed from the border bubble map that shows all suburbs eligible for a border zone declaration pass, also known as an X pass.

The X pass allows people from within the border bubble to cross into Queensland for any reason during the hard closure.

The map includes the Tweed Shire and the Gold Coast city.

A map released by the Queensland Government outlining postcodes within the "border bubble".

The move left Tweed Shire residents whose postcode is 2483 "confused and concerned".

Tweed councillor James Owen wrote to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to clarify whether those residents would be eligible for an X pass.

Cr Owen said the postcode 2483 included Tweed Shire communities Burringbar, Crabbes Creek, Mooball, Sleepy Hollow and Wooyung.

"The recent announcement from the Queensland government of a border zone resident declaration pass (X pass) was an indication that finally our border communities were being considered," Cr Owen said.

"However, once again Tweed Shire communities have been left confused and concerned following the announcement that the postcode 2483 has been removed from the 'border bubble', after initially being included."

Tweed councillor James Owen. Picture: SCOTT POWICK.

Cr Owen called on the Premier to "act quickly" and to announce the confirmation of their inclusion.

Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler on Saturday confirmed postcode 2483 was removed from the map because it included Brunswick Heads, which falls under the Byron Shire.

Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler. Picture: STEVE HOLLAND

Supt Wheeler said there was confusion about a shared postcode and apologised to those residents who on Friday thought they could come to Queensland.

"There has to be a line somewhere and Byron Shire was deliberately excluded by the Health Chief Officer," he said.

Originally published as Sleeping at a pub: Border bungle leaves Coast man homeless