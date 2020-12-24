Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man accused of slashing a neighbour during a scuffle will spend Christmas in hospital.
The man accused of slashing a neighbour during a scuffle will spend Christmas in hospital.
Crime

Slashing accused to spend Christmas in hospital

by LEA EMERY
24th Dec 2020 10:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE MAN accused of slashing a neighbour during a scuffle will spend Christmas in hospital.

James Peter Richardson was unable to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday as he was in the Gold Coast University Hospital.

He is charged with one count of unlawful wounding.

Magistrate Gary Finger adjourned the matter to Boxing Day.

FULL DIGITAL ACCESS: JUST $5 A MONTH FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTHS

James Peter Richardson will spend Christmas in hospital.
James Peter Richardson will spend Christmas in hospital.

It will be alleged Richardson, 40, got into his fight with his neighbour on Marine Parade, Labrador about 9.30pm.

During the scuffle it is alleged Richardson slashed his neighbour with a sharp implement.

The pair allegedly have adjoining balconies.

The 33-year-old alleged victim is also in hospital.

Originally published as Slashing accused to spend Christmas in hospital

court crime james peter richardson violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where electronic COVID sign-ins won’t be enforced

        Premium Content Where electronic COVID sign-ins won’t be enforced

        News Queensland businesses were given 72 hours to “get their house in order” and adopt electronic sign-ins. But not everywhere will have to comply.

        Tourists left in the lurch over Christmas break

        Premium Content Tourists left in the lurch over Christmas break

        News One business owner believes widespread industry downtime is putting Southern Downs...

        Controversial road plan canned after community uproar

        Premium Content Controversial road plan canned after community uproar

        News Plans for a new path for Warwick’s trucking industry were voted down after ‘strong...

        SDRC shuts down truck route plans after backlash

        Premium Content SDRC shuts down truck route plans after backlash

        News Plans for a new path for the region’s trucking industry were voted down after...