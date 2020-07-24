Mackay woman accused of mistreating dog, puppies

A Slade Point woman is accused of mistreating a mother dog and her puppies.

A SLADE Point woman who is accused of animal negligence against a mother dog and her puppies was told to pay $2.50 at the court registry for a stolen drink so other unrelated charges could be finalised.

Michelle Pomfrett is facing five charges from the RSPCA related to alleged behaviour this year.

The offences include failing to provide adequate food and water and treatment for injury between January 14 and 23, failing to provide adequate accommodation or living conditions on January 20 and 22 and obstructing an RSPCA officer on January 22.

These matters were adjourned to October 7 for mention and a brief of evidence in relation to some of the charges was ordered.

When the case was mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court today Pomfrett pleaded guilty to other charges including obstructing police, petty theft, committing a public nuisance, failing to appear and possessing marijuana and a water pipe.

However Magistrate James Morton stood the case down briefly and made the 52 year old pay $2.50 at the registry office for the stolen drink before he would finalise the other matters.

"Do you have your receipt?" Mr Morton asked, and she replied, "yes".

When asked what penalty should be imposed, Pomfrett said, "I would expect a fine".

The court heard she received Centrelink payments of $680 per fortnight and paid about $106 in rest each week.

"Do you smoke cigarettes?" Mr Morton asked.

Pomfrett, who was self-represented, told the court she smoked a $47 packet of White Ox rolling tobacco each week.

"They're more expensive but more satisfying, you don't need to smoke as many," Pomfrett, who has a lengthy criminal history, said.

"You smoke a whole packet a week, wow," Mr Morton said.

The court heard police had gone to Pomfrett's home to execute a search warrant in relation to the dog and the puppies.

"What you've done is made their job more difficult, that's why you're charged with obstruct police," Mr Morton said.

While at her Slade Point home officer found 180 grams of marijuana and a water pipe.

She was fined $600 and convictions were recorded.