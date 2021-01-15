Skydiver flown to hospital after collision during free fall

A man has been flown to hospital with lower leg injuries after a skydiving accident at Tyagarah.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said in a statement they were tasked to the airfield by NSW Ambulance about 7.30pm on Thursday.

They were responding "to a report of a parachuting accident at Tyagarah with initial reports that two parachuters had collided during the jump".

"NSW Ambulance Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated and stabilised a 35-year-old male for lower leg injuries after colliding mid free fall from 10,000 feet with a fellow parachutist," the service said.

"Both opened their chutes and both landed safely however the gentleman further aggravated his already broken leg."

The man was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.