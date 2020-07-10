Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A day on the water did not end well for a 20-year-old apprentice carpenter and his mate.
A day on the water did not end well for a 20-year-old apprentice carpenter and his mate.
News

Skipper too drunk to drive boat, but so was his mate

Jessica Lamb
10th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PALM Beach man who thought he was doing his mate a favour walked away from court with a hole in his pocket.

Jaden Brady, 20, was found by water police in control of his friend's 4.85m boat travelling about 20 knots on the Tweed River near Kerosene Inlet earlier this year.

His friend and partner were on board when he blew 0.088.

Brady plead guilty to drink driving of a vessel in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

The apprentice carpenter's solicitor told the court his friend had intended to drive the boat home, but had too much to drink and Brady drove instead.

His lawyer said Brady thought he was okay to drive but accepted it was a poor decision.

A reference from his employer was tendered.

He told police at the time he had consumed three Heineken stubbies in about three hours as well as eaten a kebab.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy accepted Brady's behaviour was out of character.

Brady lost his marine licence for three months and was fined $600.

A conviction was recorded.

boaties northern rivers court tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular markets make big comeback

        premium_icon Popular markets make big comeback

        News The easing of coronavirus restrictions means the return of the Markets in the Mountains.

        Total ban: Victorians to be kept out of Qld

        premium_icon Total ban: Victorians to be kept out of Qld

        News "I’ve asked people to think about the way they plan their holidays"

        Tourism the ‘future of the Southern Downs’

        premium_icon Tourism the ‘future of the Southern Downs’

        Council News Professionals are on the way to change how the region gets an edge over its...

        Hundreds of fireys ‘desperately needed’ now

        premium_icon Hundreds of fireys ‘desperately needed’ now

        News Hundreds of fireys desperately needed ahead of Qld bushfire season