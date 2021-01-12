SJP: ‘Samantha isn’t part of this story’

Sarah Jessica Parker has been bombarded with comments on her social media about Kim Cattrall's absence from the upcoming Sex and the City reboot.

Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are all set to reprise their roles for HBO Max's new SATC show, And Just Like That, but Cattrall - who for years has expressed her distaste for Parker - won't be part of it.

After fans on social media voiced their disappointment, Parker echoed their sentiments.

"Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha," one commenter wrote on 55-year-old Parker's Instagram, to which she replied, "We will too. We loved her so. X."

Responding to another comment, SJP said: "I don't dislike her (Cattrall). I've never said that. Never would. Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X."

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis are set to return for the SATC reboot, however it will be without Kim Cattrall. Picture: AP Photo/Warner Bros., Craig Blankenhorn

The original HBO show - which is available to stream on Binge - first aired in 1998 and is one of the most celebrated series' of all time, having cemented its place into pop culture history.

Cattrall, 64, made it clear over the past couple of years that she would not return to any future Sex and the City projects.

Her alleged feud with Parker entered the public domain after Cattrall said she had no interest in starring in a third "Sex and the City" movie and added that she and her castmates "were never friends," simply colleagues.

RELATED: Inside the Sex and the City feud

The show first aired in 1998.

The battle worsened when Parker reached out to Cattrall on social media following the death of her brother.

"I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker," Cattrall responded.

"Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

Despite the nastiness, Parker said in 2018 that she couldn't "imagine" a third film without Cattrall.

Clearly, she could see a new series.

This story originally appeared on NY Post and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as SJP: 'Samantha isn't part of this story'