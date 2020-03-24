Menu
BREAKING: The Darling Downs health region now has six confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Six new confirmed cases of COVID-19

Saavanah Bourke
24th Mar 2020 9:57 AM
DARLING Downs Health has confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in our health service region late yesterday afternoon.

The announcement was made yesterday, brining the total number of cases in our health region to 13.

Queensland now has 319 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus.

One of the new cases was confirmed in Warwick yesterday, while the other five were confirmed in Toowoomba from travellers returning from overseas.

"Our public health team is working hard to ensure all community members who were in contact with confirmed cases are at a higher risk are notified.

"We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community."

Darling Downs Health stresses limiting unnecessary travel and staying local as much as possible.

"Limit organised gatherings and visits to vulnerable people.

"Make sure you are adhering to physical distancing which incudes staying 1.5m away from others as much as you can."

coronavirus stanthorpe covid19 darling downs health services
Stanthorpe Border Post

