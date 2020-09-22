Menu
Amelia, Everlyn and Elizabeth Oliveri out enjoying the warmer weather at the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers.
Weather

‘Six degrees above average’: Warmer weather to continue

Tobi Loftus
22nd Sep 2020 7:32 AM
WARMER temperatures are set to continue across the Darling Downs for the next couple of days, bringing a chance of rain this afternoon.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Alex Majchrowski said across the Darling Downs morning temperatures were about five to eight degrees above average, while the daytime maximums were about four to six degrees above average.

"Temperatures are definitely warmer," he said.

"On Thursday, after this trough passes through, those temperatures will start to ease back to average, within a degree or two either way.

"Associated with that trough, we're expecting shower activity today throughout most of the Darling Downs."

Mr Majchrowski said more southern areas of the region, like Stanthorpe, were expected to receive about 10-15mm of rain, while Toowoomba, Dalby, Oakey and Gatton were forecast about 3-6mm of rain.

"Through those areas we could get higher totals if thunderstorms develop this afternoon," he said.

"But that's a question mark at this stage as that depends on if cloud cover clears up."

He said there was not really a chance of any significant rain in the region for the rest of the of the week after today.

It's set to reach of top of 27 in Toowoomba today, 30 in Dalby, 27 in Warwick, 24 in Stanthorpe and 33 in Gatton.

darling downs weather toowoomba weather
Toowoomba Chronicle

