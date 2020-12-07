Menu
Six will face court on a string of drug supply and possession charges. File Photo.
Six charged in Gayndah drug raid, hard drugs and boat seized

Holly Cormack
7th Dec 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:12 PM
A JOINT police operation saw six people charged with a string of drug offences in Gayndah over the weekend, including the possession and supply of hard drugs.

It will be alleged 18 grams of methylamphetamine, 7.5 grams of MDMA, various quantities of cannabis, weapons and almost $4, 500 was located during the searches carried out between Friday and Saturday.

Other property including a boat and kayaks were also seized.

The execution was a joint effort between Wide Bay Tactical Crime, MOCS rural from Kingaroy along with the Gayndah and Maryborough Criminal Investigation Branches.

A 59-year-old man from Gayndah was charged with a number of serious drug offences.

He is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court today.

Five other people have been arrested and charged with 24 offences including supplying dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drugs.

They are scheduled to appear in the Gayndah Magistrates Court on January 8, 2021.

Anyone with further information about the supply of drugs in the region is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

