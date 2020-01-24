Sister duo reveal exciting announcement

STANTHORPE musicians are proving just how talented our region is, with local sister duo announcing some exciting news.

Nine Year Sister has been performing for just over a year, with the pair’s popular song Seaside Dreaming announced as a finalist in the Queensland Music Awards yesterday.

Members Jennie and Emma Wardle said they couldn’t believe it.

“We found out a few days before, but we had to keep it a secret,” Emma said.

“It’s the first time we have entered the Queensland Music Awards, so we are really lucky to be chosen as finalists,” Jennie said.

Jennie said the pair’s song was about the wonderful memories her and her family shared on beach holidays growing up.

“We are a really close family,” Emma said.

The girls first got into music when their family moved from Brisbane to Stanthorpe 12 years ago, deciding to take it more seriously just over a year ago.

“We started with just writing songs. I don’t know what the initial motivation to do that was,” Jennie said.

Nine Year Sister members Jennie and Emma Wardle will be heading to the Queensland Music Awards in Brisbane in early March.

Jennie said the name of their duo Nine Year Sister was because the age gap between the sisters was nine years.

“I’m 31 and Emma is 22 hence the name Nine Year Sister,” she said.

As for the future, the sisters said they were going to try and spread their music outside the region.

“We are really excited to just keep going at it and see where it takes us,” Emma said.

“We will be trying to get into a few more festivals if we can,” Jennie said.

“Brisbane and the coastal areas.

“I guess the end goal is to have one song that is a really big hit, but for the meantime we are just seeing where it goes.”

Emma said the duo was in the final processes of releasing their new album, with plans to have it on the shelves within the next few weeks.

“Our song Seaside Dreaming will also be on that album,” Jennie said.

“There will be 15 tracks on our new release, some previous songs and some new ones,” Emma said.

The sisters are in high demand around the region, having a handful of performances for the year already booked.

Nine Year Sister performing on Maryland St in September last year.

“We are performing at the Australia Day Party in the Park at Weerona Park on Sunday,” Jennie said.

“The Apple and Grape Festival in February and the Eat Street event in Tenterfield on Valentines Day.”

The sisters will be heading to Brisbane in early March to attend the awards.

For more information or to purchase the duos new album visit Nine Year Sister on Facebook.