Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SINKING FEELING: The blue and white boat began to sink after a crew attempted to salvage it on Tuesday.
SINKING FEELING: The blue and white boat began to sink after a crew attempted to salvage it on Tuesday.
News

SUNK: Down river salvage mission is tougher than expected

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
10th Jun 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 2:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A mission to rescue a boat that ran aground in Lawrence has proven more difficult than expected.

Since February, a small blue and white boat has become an unofficial feature at the mouth of Sportsmans Creek before entering the Clarence River. It had been wedged on the bank after being carried there by flood waters.

PARKED: Floodwaters carried the boat on to the bank of Sportsmans Creek where it has remained for months. (Photo: Felicity Whitton)
PARKED: Floodwaters carried the boat on to the bank of Sportsmans Creek where it has remained for months. (Photo: Felicity Whitton)


On Tuesday, a crew from Wicks & Parker were spotted on the southern bank of Sportsmans Creek, attempting a salvage mission of the little blue and white boat.

Unfortunately, the first attempt failed, resulting in the boat to detach from the bank, re-enter the water and sink.

Lawrence resident Felicity Whitton captured the unfolding action on her mobile phone.

It's unknown at this time if or when there will be another salvage operation to recover the boat.

boat rescues clarence valley lawrence
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water rates freeze secured for Southern Downs residents

        premium_icon Water rates freeze secured for Southern Downs residents

        News SDRC won’t adopt the 3.5 per cent levy increase despite the announcement from the Queensland Government.

        HELPING HAND: Government offers counselling for recovery

        premium_icon HELPING HAND: Government offers counselling for recovery

        News Small business operators will be able to tap into the government’s free and...

        State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        premium_icon State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        News Renegade business owners will try to force government's hand

        NO VACANCY: Tourist dollar travels back to the Granite Belt

        premium_icon NO VACANCY: Tourist dollar travels back to the Granite Belt

        News Accommodation providers breathe sigh of relief as rooms sell out first weekend...