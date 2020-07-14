‘SINISTER’: 8 axe-related Southern Downs crimes

AXE ATTACK: The terrifying acts of axe violence that made headlines over the years.

TERRIFYING house break-ins, and sickening domestic violence threats — the Southern Downs region has had a disturbing history of axe-related crimes.

Here’s a look back at nine times they were used in offences heard in Warwick courts.

Brutal home invasion earns two Warwick men jail time

TWO men“in the grips of meth” terrorised a household in invasion in September of last year.

Jason Corey Brackin, and Bailey Adam Dennison broke into a Lyons St house, armed with an axe and a knife, where they threatened two men in their 20s and a pregnant woman

One victim was slashed in his face during the attack, leaving a permanent trauma that meant he was unable to continue his career as a chef due to his ongoing fear of knives.

They pleaded guilty to all offences in the Warwick District Court, and Dennison was sentenced to five years in jail.

Brackin had three years added to his suspended seven-year sentence for previous offences.

‘Appalling behaviour’: Dad assaults police and smashes car

ONE Warwick father smashed his own car with an axe to intimidate his partner, the Warwick Magistrate Court heard in January of this year.

When police later tried to intervene, the man pushed an officer who fell onto his gun holster, injuring his hip.

The 44-year-old man, who couldn’t be named, pleaded guilty to three counts of wilful damage and one count of serious assault of a police officer.

The man was sentenced to a dual order probation with three months’ jail, immediately suspended for 12 months.

Brutal home invasion: ‘Why are you doing this to me?’

A SINISTER home invasion that targeted an innocent couple was blamed on fears of “hit men” chasing drug debts in 2018.

Carl John Simmons and two other people broke into a Stanthorpe home back in 2015, demanding money and threatening to sever the male occupant’s fingers with a tomahawk.

Defence counsel Jessica Goldie told a court Simmons owed $5000 to a drug boss who sent “hit men” to threaten him, which led to the break in.

Simmons initially denied wrongdoing, but shortly before a trial was to start in Warwick, he pleaded guilty to charges including burglary at night while armed and in company.

Simmons was sentenced to six years’ jail.

BRUTAL: A home invasion left a Warwick man traumatised for life.

Jilted lover wanders streets with tomahawk

WHEN he thought his girlfriend was cheating on him, Allora man Allen John Williams armed himself with a tomahawk and set off to find her.

Police caught him in 2015 after residents noticed him wandering the streets with the weapon.

He pleaded guilty to public nuisance and was fined $400.

Hoon vigilante threatened motorist with axe

AFTER getting fed up with drivers hooning on his street, Warwick man Leslie Mark Wode took matters into his own hands, threatening a motorist with an axe in 2013.

He pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and public nuisance and fined $1050.

No conviction was recorded for the public nuisance charge.

Prison time for axe-wielding ex

A YOUNG father who repeatedly breached domestic violence orders was sentenced to jail following an axe attack in 2012.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the father of one hurled an axe at the door of his former girlfriend’s house, after she waved a knife at him and told him to leave the property.

He was sentenced to 12 months’ jail but released after two months.

VIOLENT: Warwick history is unfortunately littered with these traumatic events,

Violent offender back on streets

Warwick man Beau James Fogarty was let out on parole in July of 2012 after alleged axe intimidation.

Warwick Magistrates Court heard the man pleaded guilty to an apparent revenge act where he and his co-offenders allegedly punched a man repeatedly, kicked him in the stomach and threatened him with an axe for mistreating one of the men’s sisters.

Fogarty, who had been in custody since his arrest on May 16, was sentenced to eight months’ jail but was paroled immediately following his court appearance.

‘Don’t date this man’: DV victim’s warning about this killer

A PETRIFIED domestic violence survivor slammed a Queensland judge for letting her violent abuser go free in 2019.

Karl Francis Whitney pleaded guilty in the Brisbane District Court to four assault charges as well as strangulation, wilful damage and driving without a licence. He was sentenced to three years in jail, but released on immediate parole.

In his final attack on the Stanthorpe victim, Whitney squeezed her throat, put his hands over her mouth, pinched her nose so she could not breathe, threatened her with an axe and tyre iron, knocked her over, ground his boot into her breasts and chest and kicked her.

