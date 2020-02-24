Singer Dan Sultan charged with indecent assault

Australian musician Dan Sultan has been charged with indecent assault. Picture: Instagram

Blues rocker-turned-kids entertainer Dan Sultan has been charged with indecent assault and will face court next month.

Sultan, who appears regularly on the ABC Kids and won the ARIA last year for best children's album, was charged late last year. It's understood the charge relates to an incident which occurred in Coburg, Melbourne in 2008.

Sultan, 36, would have been aged 24 at the time.

Musician Dan Sultan has been charged with indecent assault. Picture: Instagram

The singer, who relocated from Melbourne to the affluent Sydney suburb of Connells Point last year, declined to comment personally on the charge when contacted at his home on Saturday.

His manager Michael Parisi also didn't respond to requests for comment.

However Victoria Police have confirmed Sultan is scheduled to make his first appearance in Melbourne's Magistrate Court on March 16.

The revelations are set to stun the Australian music industry given Sultan, who has a six-month-old daughter with his long-term partner Bronnie Jane Lee, is regarded as one of the country's most revered live entertainers.

A multiple ARIA-award winning artist in both the rock and children's music categories, Sultan is also an icon of the indigenous community having shot to fame with his debut album in 2006.

In 2014 he picked up the ARIA for best rock album with Blackbird - and more recently picked up best children's album with Nali and Friends.

Openly admitting to struggles with alcohol for several years, Sultan made headlines in 2018 when he confirmed he had sought treatment for alcoholism following a controversial "meltdown" at a Cairns music festival.

Dan Sultan and partner Bronnie Jane Lee at the 2019 ARIA Awards. Picture: Toby Zerna

Described as "incoherent" by fans on social media after the appearance, Sultan and his management quickly issued a statement that the singer was to enter a rehabilitation facility where he sought treatment for a month.

It's understood he has been sober ever since.

In the past year Sultan, who has often been described in the music press as an "Indigenous Elvis", has also remodelled himself as a kids entertainer and regularly appears on the ABC's Play School where he has performed soul renditions of kids classics like "Wheels on the Bus".

He has also appeared as a special guest on The Wiggles.

He is currently scheduled to perform at the Port Fairy Folk Festival in Victoria on March 6.