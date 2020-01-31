Simpson spills on Timberlake fling

Jessica Simpson has revealed she shared a kiss with Justin Timberlake after her divorce.

SINGER and fashion designer Jessica Simpson revealed to Jimmy Kimmel that she kissed Justin Timberlake after her divorce from husband Nick Lachey.

The 39-year-old opened up about her brief fling with the SexyBack singer during a tell-all interview with the night-time host, reports The Sun.

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey divorced in 2006.

While talking to Kimmel about her failed audition for the Micky Mouse Club, she opened up about her relationships with those who did get in and talked about Timberlake.

She said: "I knew Justin Timberlake very well, and after my divorce and he was out of a relationship, he was over at my house and we shared a nostalgic kiss.

"And I thought, 'Oh, this is interesting', and he took his phone out and started typing, and I was like, 'OK, I hope that's not another girl. Did I stick my tongue out too much?'"

She then name-dropped actor Ryan Gosling and talked about how he was involved in this innocent kiss.

Simpson explained: "Apparently, him and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12 years old, and so he texted Ryan to say he won the bet.

"And I was like, 'Oh, OK, so we don't kiss again'."

The mother-of-three talked about how she never found out what they had bet and she was actually interested in Gosling when she was younger, but nothing ever happened between the two.

Some prominent Micky Mouse Club members included Timberlake, Gosling, Christina Aguilera, Keri Russell, Britney Spears, and JC Chasez from NSYNC.

Simpson in 2006, around the time of her Timberlake pash.

At the time of the kiss, Simpson had recently divorced husband at the time, Nick Lachey, which happened in 2006. They had been together since 1998 and got married in 2002.

She went on to marry Eric Johnson in 2014 and the two have three children together: Maxwell, Ace and Birdie.

Simpson has recently opened up about a series of traumatic events that caused her to depend on drugs and alcohol.

Timberlake, on the other hand, had just broken up with Cameron Diaz, whom he dated from 2003-2006, at the time of the kiss.

Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake at an LA basketball game, shortly before their split. Picture: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

He went on to date a plethora of Hollywood actresses, including Scarlett Johansson, Olivia Munn and Olivia Wilde, before settling down with current wife Jessica Biel.

However, back in December, The Sun obtained photos and video footage of Timberlake getting handsy with his Palmerco-star Alisha Wainwright.

The co-stars were seen holding hands, with Wainwright also stroking his knee during a boozy night out.

After the scandal, Timberlake posted a note on his social media, apologising to Biel and his family.

He wrote: "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumours that are hurting the people I love.

"A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgment - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my co-star.

"I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son."

Jessica Biel and Timberlake share son, Silas. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

He continued: "I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.

"This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."

However, a source told Us Weekly that Biel was "still upset" with him.

The insider said: "He has been making big promises and not sticking to them as much as she thinks he can and should.

"He promised that he would be more involved with their family, and she doesn't feel like he's doing that."

The couple has been spotted out on dates and with their son, Silas.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission