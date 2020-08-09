Menu
Celebrity

Simon Cowell breaks back in bike crash

by Sara Nathan, New York Post
9th Aug 2020 4:25 PM

 

Simon Cowell was undergoing back surgery on Saturday night after a bad bike accident, Page Six is told.

The America's Got Talent star, 60, was rushed to hospital following the crash at his home in Malibu, California.

He was testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home when the accident occurred, sources said.

"Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening," a rep for Cowell confirmed on Saturday night.

"Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon while testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family," the rep added.

America's Got Talent: Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell. Picture: Trae Patton/NBC
Cowell has spent lockdown with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their 6-year-old son Eric, as well as her 14-year-old son Adam from a previous relationship.

He turned to biking after embracing a get-fit regimen that saw him lose 27kg over the past few years.

The music mogul said being on lockdown has made sticking to his healthy lifestyle much easier, except for the temptations brought on by Eric (his son).

"I'm doing a bit of cooking. I'm exercising. Funny enough, more during this time as well, sticking to the diet," he said.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Simon Cowell breaks back in bike crash

