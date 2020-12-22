Silence on state of NBL club sale

Chief executive Mark Beecroft has opted to not update the Cairns Taipans' fans on the prospect of private owners taking over the NBL club.

In March, Beecroft declared the club was pushing on with private ownership hopes, while around the same time, NBL owner Larry Kestelman said it was likely the team would be privatised soon.

"We have had a number of conversations with the NBL and they really want to see us have the ability to stand on our own two feet," Beecroft said in March.

Taipans Chief Executive Officer Mark Beecroft. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY.

"We are talking to a number of bodies; we are talking under a nondisclosure agreement."

Speaking on Monday at the Fish Tank, Beecroft did not want to update the club's thousands of fans in FNQ despite there being no update on the potential sale of the community-owned club for over nine months.

"I will not be answering questions about that, we are here to talk about the hub. Next question," Beecroft said.

Asked why he did not want to give the club's fans any clarity about a potential change of ownership, Beecroft offered this response:

"Next question."

Cairns Taipans Chief Executive Mark Beecroft speaks on his phone behind closed doors at the announcement. Picture: BRENDAN RADKE.

Meanwhile, after the Taipans start the 2021 season with a long home stand, they then head to Melbourne for a Victorian hub, which will include the inaugural NBL Cup.

The NBL announced the next phase of the season fixtures on Monday morning.

Melbourne will become the nation's basketball capital in February.

All nine NBL clubs will join a Melbourne hub to play a total of 36 games.

The top three will share in $300,000 prizemoney for the inaugural NBL Cup.

Hub games will count towards the 2020-21 NBL season.

Once the Melbourne stint is completed, teams will return to their home cities for the balance of the home-and-away fixture.

Taipans CEO Mark Beecroft enjoys a snake with his coffee at Bang n Grind. Picture: Marc McCormack.

Hub games will start on February 20, with teams playing each other once and the team with the most points at the end winning the NBL Cup and $150,000 in prize money.

The NBL season opener is on January 10 between local clubs Melbourne United and South East Melbourne Phoenix.

The Snakes play eight of their first nine games of the 2021 season on their home floor, starting January 19, before heading to the Victorian hub.

Reigning coach of the year Mike Kelly said the team was excited about the new NBL Cup.

"That is kind of cool that you have something to play for during the season," Kelly said.

Originally published as Silence on state of NBL club sale