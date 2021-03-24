Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

‘Significant issues’: Vaccine truth exposed

by Ally Foster
24th Mar 2021 9:09 AM

 

A leaked email has revealed the Department of Health admitted to "significant" teething issues with the COVID-19 vaccine, despite the government insisting the rollout was on track.

The second stage of the rollout, Phase 1b, started this week, with six million more Australians now able to get the jab.

However, this phase has been plagued with complaints from GP's about an under supply of vaccines, being unable to keep up with demand and not enough direction on when and how people should book an appointment.

Now, an email obtained by The Guardian, admits to "significant" issues in the rollout.

"There were (in some cases significant) teething issues with the deliveries last week and over the weekend," said Department of Health email to the healthcare network covering the Hunter, New England and Central Coast.

"We are continuing to follow up with the VOC [vaccine operations centre] about any of the outstanding deliveries and to assist to [sic] delivery suppliers to try and improve their processes."

Originally published as 'Significant issues': Vaccine truth exposed

More Stories

australia coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Family of four rescued from floodwaters

        Premium Content BREAKING: Family of four rescued from floodwaters

        News Emergency services were called to the scene just outside Warwick, where an adult and three children were stranded.

        Emergency flood alert: Thousands told to be ready to move

        Premium Content Emergency flood alert: Thousands told to be ready to move

        Weather Emergency flood alert issued for northern parts of Gold Coast

        Skyrocketing Storm King levels bring 12 months’ supply

        Premium Content Skyrocketing Storm King levels bring 12 months’ supply

        News ‘The best rain in 20 years’ sends dam levels across the Southern Downs soaring, but...

        Farmers delighted as dams fill for first time in years

        Premium Content Farmers delighted as dams fill for first time in years

        News ‘Rain is one of those things that uplifts our soul’: Stanthorpe residents overjoyed...