People are coming up with Spotify coronavirus playlists during isolation to try to take their mind off the severity of the virus. Picture: Supplied
Music

‘Sick’ playlists to get through a pandemic

by Staff writer
16th Mar 2020 5:00 AM

Music fans and coronavirus victims have taken to Twitter to share their 'pandemic playlists' via Spotify.

The music streaming giant goes by the tagline, "Music for every mood", and that has proven to be true during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the lists have gone 'viral', pardon the pun, due to their titles that attempt to poke fun at a terrifying situation as COVID-19 claims thousands of lives around the world.

 

People are coming up with Spotify coronavirus playlists during isolation. Picture: Supplied
People who otherwise would be socialising normally and holding parties have been forced to self-isolate at home.

But that hasn't stopped them from sharing what's on their playlists as a way of trying to keep spirits up during a depressing time.

Some of the favourite songs appearing on lists include:

 

"Epidemic" by Slayer

"You Make Me Sick" by P! nk.

"Unwell" by Matchbox 20

"Can't Feel My Face" by The Weeknd

"Don't Stand So Close to Me" by The Police

"Harder to Breathe" by Maroon 5

"Stayin' Alive" by The Bee Gees

"Toxic" by Britney Spears

"Tainted Love" by Soft Cell

"Bad Medicine" by Bon Jovi

"Sicko Mode" by Travis Scott

 

"We Might Be Dead By Tomorrow" by Soko

"U Can't Touch This" by MC Hammer

 

One of the playlists to have gone viral is titled "coronavirus [COVID-19] Quarantine Party" by Chadwick Johnson from Los Angeles.

Another playlist with almost 7,000 followers and titled "COVID-19 Quarantine Party" is by Alistair Ryan.

 

 

 

 

 

Tom Hanks with his wife Rita Wilson in the Gold Coast. Wilson has shared her “Quarantunes” on Spotify as she recovers from the virus. Picture: Instagram
Tom Hanks with his wife Rita Wilson in the Gold Coast. Wilson has shared her “Quarantunes” on Spotify as she recovers from the virus. Picture: Instagram

Even singer and actress Rita Wilson, the wife of Tom Hanks, has shared her "Quarantunes."

Wilson and Hanks both tested positive to the virus while filming Baz Lurhman's Elvis movie on the Gold Coast.

Wilson's list of tunes include her own cover of "Leaving On a Jet Plane", "Lonely People" by America, "All By Myself" by Eric Carmen, "Survivor" by Destiny's Child, and "I Wanna Be Sedated" by the Ramones.

Her playlist ends with - appropriately - "I Want a New Drug" by Huey Lewis and the News.

