‘Sick of waiting for dollars’: Chilling note left in undies

A BOILERMAKER who raped his partner twice had two years earlier tried to run a former partner off the road and left a note in underwear drying on her clothesline.

"Someone should put you in the ground and shoot holes in you," he told her during one fight.

The man, who cannot be named in order to protect the two women, was found guilty in the Southport District Court last week after two trials.

The first related to incidents linked to a now ex-partner between late 2015 and July 2016 in relation to stalking, assault occasioning bodily harm and common assault.

The second trial related to another former partner and two rapes and one count of choking in March 2018.

Judge Rowan Jackson sentenced the man 35-year-old man to a head sentence of seven-and-a-half years.

"The domestic violence offences are a scourge on our society," he said.

"Young women are entitled to feel safe and when mistreated by people like you severe penalties are called for.

"Your offending is violent and degrading and it demonstrates you have no ability to treat young women with the respect they deserve as fellow human beings."

The first incident occurred in late October or early November 2015 when the man became jealous that his girlfriend was out in Broadbeach.

He showed up to the nightclub and forced the woman to come home, verbally abusing her on the way.

The woman tried to hide in a bedroom but the man found her, picked her up over his shoulder and threw her on couch causing her to hit her head on a wooden part.

In another incident in June 2016 the man told the woman "Someone should put you in the ground and shoot holes in you" before kneeing her in the stomach and throwing her on to the ground.

About a month later, after the pair had broken up, the woman was leaving her workplace when she noted the man was following her in the car.

He at one stage got out and banged on her car, repeatedly drove into her lane so she had to driver off the road.

When she arrived home the man followed her but she was able to get away from him by saying she had an appointment.

Days later she was taking clothes off the line when she found a note in her underwear telling her to contact him and he was "sick of waiting for dollars and repairs".

About two years later in March 2018 the man raped a second woman who was in a brief relationship with him.

The 30-minute incident, which included the man raping the woman two times and choking her, started because the woman said she did not want to have sex that night because the man had treated her badly that day.

The man will be eligible to apply for parole after serving half of his sentence.

