‘SICK OF IT’: Outrage as new crime data reveals spike in ice

SICK OF IT: Senior Sergeant Darren Tamblyn of the Warwick CIB said ice users had become a menace to society. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News

THOSE on the frontline of Warwick’s ice addiction say the problem is only getting worse, following alarming state statistics.

According to The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission’s latest round of wastewater drug monitoring, Queensland’s methamphetamine use has jumped 76 per cent over the past three years.

For Richard Norman and his Warwick DrugArm team, the report findings are indicative of what they witness daily.

Mr Norman said ice, also known as meth or speed, had easily overtaken alcohol addiction as the drug of choice for the Southern Downs.

“Before, alcohol was probably our primary drug of concern, but meth has definitely seen a huge increase over the last three years,” he said.

“I would think it’s generally because of its availability and purity.”

According to Mr Norman, a worrying number of users were now coming to the drug as a way of self-medicate.



“For many of our clients. they are persons with a high level of complexity, and moderate to severe mental health issues, and claim meth can help them through a self-medication approach.

Senior Sergeant Darren Tamblyn of the Warwick CIB said police had been committed to cracking down on ice dealers over the past two years.

“There’s been a number of people charged with trafficking over the past 12 months and an ongoing investigation into dangerous drugs in Warwick.”

“There’s certainly been an increase in charges because of the digital age and our advanced investigation technology.”

Snr Sgt Tamblyn said he was exhausted of seeing Warwick addicts who had thrown lives away to addiction.

“I see it regularly. People lose their job, lose their families and it’s a really family destroying drug,” he said.

“The community is sick of it. I’m sick of it.

“Traffickers have no respect for themselves or the community. They only destroy the community.”

Families of ice addicts were among those worst hit, Mr Norman agreed. who suffered

“It is one of the most distressful positions to be in,” he said.

“They feel disempowered, completely controlled by the drug use.

“The loved ones can really struggle and without support end up with their own mental health problems.”

Mr Norman said the time was now for more drug services to be introduced to Warwick to combat those suffering from self-medicated addiction.

“I think the thing the really stats brought out is the level of complexity is very very high,” he said.

“Our concern is there’s insufficient services in Warwick and Stanthorpe

“We can help low intensity clients but this level doesn’t seem to enough.”

Snr Sgt Tamblyn said he welcomed any further state or federal initiatives to target ice traffickers.

“All agencies are working together in relation to it,” he said.