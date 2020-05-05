Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

Shy marsupials come out to play during lockdown

by Chris Calcino
5th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Malanda Falls Caravan Park is becoming a playground for Lumholtz's tree kangaroos feeling adventurous in the absence of tourists.

This inquisitive Lumholtz's tree-kangaroo stopped for a photo on the grounds of the Malanda Falls Caravan Park before quickly scarpering back into the rainforest. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
This inquisitive Lumholtz's tree-kangaroo stopped for a photo on the grounds of the Malanda Falls Caravan Park before quickly scarpering back into the rainforest. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Sightings of the notoriously shy creatures have become more frequent in recent weeks, with park manager Janine Reilly even finding one on her backyard trampoline.

She was too slow to photograph that bouncy fellow - but she managed to snap this picture of a tree kangaroo at the park fence just before it scarpered into the rainforest.

Originally published as Shy marsupials come out to play during lockdown

More Stories

covid-19 fnq lifestyle lockdown malanda tree kangaroo marsupials

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bike riders return to the mountains

        premium_icon Bike riders return to the mountains

        Sport Relaxation of restrictions opened national parks to excited a new influx of Southern Downs mountain bikers.

        Granite Belt records lowest temperature in Queensland

        Granite Belt records lowest temperature in Queensland

        Weather Suburb recorded the lowest temperature in Queensland this morning

        Backpackers stranded after being turned away at the border

        premium_icon Backpackers stranded after being turned away at the border

        News A South American pair will spend an unknown amount of time in northern NSW after...