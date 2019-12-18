Show society plan ahead with new infrastructure

New tanks have been installed at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds.

New tanks have been installed at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds.

EVERYONE on the Granite Belt is having to come to terms with more stringent water use.

The Stanthorpe Showgrounds aren’t immune from stricter regulations, leading the Stanthorpe Agricultural Show Society to think ahead.

Thanks to some funding, two shiny new water tanks have been installed on the western fringes of the showgrounds.

“These fabulous new tanks have been installed to capture water running off the exhibition centre roof,” Paula Boatfield from the show society said.

“The water will then be stored in these tanks and ultimately used elsewhere on the grounds where needed.

“Areas that will use this water will be troughs in the livestock yards, animal washing areas and taps on other water infrastructure on the western side of the grounds.

“Coupled with the society’s current use of recycled water on the main show ring, this project will assist in meeting our goals to become more self-sufficient and environmentally sustainable,” Mrs Boatfield said.

Funding was acquired from the Federal Government, who had given Southern Downs Regional Council funds through the Drought Communities Programme.

“The society would also like to thank Adrian Johanson from Johanson’s Earthmoving and Construction, Nick Szutenko from Heritage Tanks and Rodger Kay from Wilshire & Co for their assistance making this project happen,” Mrs Boatfield said.